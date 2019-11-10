NFL stats & records, Week 10: Lamar Jackson's rare feat

4) Cardinals quaterback Kyler Murray joins Deshaun Watson, Daunte Culpepper and Cam Newton as the only players since 1950 with 2,500 pass yards and 250 rush yards in their first 10 career starts. Murray also went 211 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception before snapping his streak today, breaking the all-time rookie record for the most pass attempts without an INT that was previously held by Dak Prescott and Derek Carr (176 each). Murray's streak was the longest by any Cardinals quarterback since at least 1991. The previous Cardinals record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an INT was set by Carson Palmer in 2015 (187).