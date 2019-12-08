NFL stats and records, Week 14: 49ers-Saints sets new mark

» Michael Thomas had 11 receptions in the Saints' loss to the 49ers. Thomas' 121 receptions in 2019 are the most by a player through his team's first 13 games of a season in NFL history. Thomas has three more receptions than Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (118) had through 13 games in 2002, when he set the single-season record for the most receptions with 143. His six games with at least 10 receptions and at least 100 receiving yards trail only Andre Johnson's seven such games in 2008 for the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era.