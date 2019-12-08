Lamar Jackson now second QB with 1,000 rushing yards

Lamar Jackson's brilliant sophomore season became historic during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson became just the second quarterback in NFL history to run for at least 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick as the only players to achieve the feat. Vick ran for 1,039 yards during 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson entered Sunday's game with 977 yards in just 12 games as Baltimore has tailored its attack to Jackson's dynamic ability as a thrower and runner.

It only took Jackson two rushes to hit 1,000, achieving history with a patented juke that left Bills linebacker Matt Milano on the turf and turned a would-be loss into a seven-yard gain. Jackson briefly dipped back under 1,000 after a four-yard loss on their third possession, but an eight-yard keeper pushed him back over just before the end of the first quarter.

At this rate it won't be long until he passes Vick atop the league's record book.