NFL stats and records, Week 13: Carr, Ruggs connect on Miracle at the Meadowlands III

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 13:
- Derek Carr and Henry Ruggs III connected for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Raiders' win over the Jets on Sunday. It marked the 4th-longest game-winning offensive touchdown in the final 0:15 of the 4th quarter in the last 10 seasons (including playoffs), trailing Stefon Diggs' 61-yard receiving TD (aka the "Minneapolis Miracle") in the 2017 Divisional Round against the Saints, Richard Rodgers' 61-yard receiving TD on a Hail Mary pass from Aaron Rodgers (aka the "Miracle in Motown") in Week 13, 2015 against the Lions, and the 69-yard catch and lateral play scored by Kenyan Drake (aka the "Miracle in Miami") in Week 14, 2018 against the Patriots.
- Darren Waller had 13 receptions, 200 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in the Raiders' win Sunday. Waller joined Art Powell (2 games) and Amari Cooper (Week 7, 2017 vs Chiefs) as the only Raiders players with at least 200 receiving yards in a game in team history. Waller also joined Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (12 receptions, 214 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns for Broncos in Week 7, 2002 against the Chiefs) as the only tight ends in NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 200 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns in a single game.
- Taysom Hill threw the first 2 passing touchdowns of his career and set career highs with 27 completions, 14 carries and 83 rushing yards in the Saints' win over the Falcons on Sunday. Hill is the 2nd QB in NFL history to have at least 25 completions, 10 carries and 80 rushing yards in a win, joining Kyler Murray (26 completions, 13 carries, 91 rushing yards) in Week 1 this season against the 49ers.
- Michael Thomas had 9 receptions in the Saints' win over the Falcons on Sunday and now has 502 receptions in his career. Thomas reached 500 career receptions in his 69th career game, the fastest in NFL history and 11 games faster than previous record holders Julio Jones and Anquan Boldin.
- Travis Kelce had 136 receiving yards in the Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday night. Kelce has 1,114 receiving yards this season, his 5th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Prior to Kelce, no tight end in NFL history had ever had 5 seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards (consecutive or otherwise). Kelce needs 264 receiving yards over the last 4 games to break George Kittle's single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,377 in 2018).
- Baker Mayfield had 290 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns in the 1st half of the Browns' 41-35 win over the Titans on Sunday. Mayfield led Cleveland to a franchise-record 38 points in the 1st half and joined Hall of Famer Otto Graham (Week 10, 1951 vs the Chicago Cardinals) as the only players in team history with at least 4 passing touchdowns in the 1st half of a game.
- Jarvis Landry completed a pass to Mayfield and backup offensive lineman Kendall Lamm had a 1-yard receiving touchdown in the Browns' win on Sunday. The Browns are the first team since at least 1948 to have a wide receiver complete a pass and have an offensive lineman catch a touchdown pass in the same game.
- Aaron Rodgers became the 7th player to reach 400 career passing touchdowns on Sunday, and did so in 12 fewer games (193) than the next-fastest player (Drew Brees: 205). Rodgers also eclipsed 35 passing touchdowns for the season, and his 5 seasons with at least 35 passing touchdowns are the most by any player in NFL history.
- Philip Rivers had 285 passing yards in the Colts' win over the Texans on Sunday and now has 3,263 passing yards this season. This is Rivers' 15th consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL. Only Hall of Famer Brett Favre (18-season streak from 1992-2009) has had a longer streak of seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards in NFL history.
- Tua Tagovailoa set numerous career highs with 26 completions, 39 pass attempts and 296 passing yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Tagovailoa has attempted 136 passes this season and has yet to throw an interception. Dak Prescott (176 pass attempts prior to his first career interception in 2016) is the only rookie in NFL history with more pass attempts prior to his first career interception.
- Kirk Cousins had 3 passing touchdowns in the Vikings' win over the Jaguars on Sunday, extending his season total to 26 passing touchdowns. Cousins has had at least 25 passing touchdowns in each of the last 6 seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL and a longer streak than any quarterback currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame ever had in their career. Only Peyton Manning (13 seasons from 1998-2010), Rivers (11 seasons from 2008-18), Brees (11 seasons from 2006-16), and Tom Brady (10 seasons from 2009-18) have had longer streaks of seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson had 121 receiving yards in the Vikings' win on Sunday. Jefferson has 1,039 receiving yards through 12 games this season, the 5th rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least 1,000 receiving yards over his first 12 career games. 3 of the previous 4 -- Hall of Famer Randy Moss in 1998, Boldin in 2003, and Odell Beckham in 2014 -- went on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Marques Colston had 1,006 receiving yards in his first 12 career games but QB Vince Young was named the 2006 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.) Jefferson (1,039) broke Moss' (1,014) team record for most receiving yards in a player's first 12 career games.
- Matthew Stafford led the Lions to a 34-30 win over the Bears on Sunday despite trailing by 10 points with less than 3 minutes left in the game. Stafford has engineered 29 4th-quarter comebacks in the last 10 seasons, more than any other QB in that span.
- Adrian Peterson had 2 rushing touchdowns -- including the game-winner -- in the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears on Sunday. Not only did Peterson's 2nd touchdown provide the winning points, but it also was his 16th career rushing touchdown against the Bears -- passing Hall of Famer Jim Taylor for the most by any player in NFL history.
- Alfred Morris had 1 rushing touchdown and 1 receiving touchdown in the Giants' 17-12 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. With those touchdowns, Morris became the first player in NFL history to score at least 1 touchdown with Washington, the Cowboys and the Giants in their career.
- The Patriots shut out the Chargers 45-0 on Sunday, tied for the 6th-largest road shutout in NFL history and the Chargers' largest margin of defeat in franchise history. Since the start of the 2019 season, there have been 3 games in which a team scored at least 30 points and shut out its opponent. All 3 games have been won by the Patriots -- 43-0 in Week 2, 2019 at Dolphins, 33-0 in Week 7, 2019 at Jets, and 45-0 at the Chargers on Sunday.