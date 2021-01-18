NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Brady, Rodgers set more records

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from the weekend's slate of games. Here are the five most notable stats and records from the Divisional Round:

1. Tom Brady becomes oldest player to score a touchdown in a playoff game

43-year-old Tom Brady scored a rushing touchdown to cap off the Buccaneers win over the Saints on Sunday, becoming the oldest player to ever score a touchdown in a postseason game in the process. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice scored a pair of touchdowns for the Raiders at age 40 in the 2002 postseason.

2. Packers dominate Rams with record-setting offensive performance

The Packers racked up 484 yards of total offense and beat the top-ranked Rams defense in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday. The 484 total yards were the most allowed in a playoff game by the No. 1 total defense since the 1970 merger, and also marked the most in a playoff win in Packers history.

3. Aaron Rodgers throws two TD passes at Lambeau Field to set playoff record

Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of TD passes and no interceptions in the Packers win on Saturday. Rodgers has 13 TD passes since his last interception in a playoff game at Lambeau Field, the most passing touchdowns without an interception by a single player at any stadium in NFL postseason history. The previous record was held by Drew Brees with 12 TD passes without an interception in the Superdome from 2007 to 2018.

4. Bills resemble Super Bowl winners with 32 rushing yards in playoff win

The Bills knocked off the Ravens, 17-3, on Saturday despite having only 32 rushing yards. That marked the fourth-fewest rushing yards by any team in a playoff win in NFL history. Good news for Buffalo: The 1999 Rams (who had two playoff wins with fewer than 32 rushing yards) and 2014 Patriots (who had the other such game) both won the Super Bowl that season.

5. Patrick Mahomes matches a pair of Hall of Famers' records before injury