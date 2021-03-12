Around the NFL

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

Published: Mar 12, 2021 at 02:20 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already being used to administer COVID-19 vaccines -- and two more on the way -- Friday marked the day in which 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites.

In a February letter to President Joe Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement to the federal government that the league's 30 stadiums would be made available as coronavirus vaccination sites.

So far, 15 are up and running with Green Bay's Lambeau Field and Tennessee's Nissan Stadium set to follow suit on Wednesday and Saturday, March 20, respectively.

Recently, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has served as a vaccination site since January, expanded to become a high-volume site.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also announced Friday that several of its members are joining with Centene Corporation to provide vaccine information and awareness in a series of public service announcements. The PSAs will air nationally and feature Hall of Famers Darrell Green, Aeneas Williams, Drew Pearson and, in both English and Spanish, Anthony Munoz. Lisa Salters, Dawn Staley and Iman McFarland will also be featured.

As the league stadiums have opened their gates in the hopes of combatting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Friday serves as a statistical landmark in the progress that's been made.

Related Content

news

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens. A day after retaining linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿, the Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿.
news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal worth up to $14M

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas restructures contract freeing up more cap space

The New Orleans Saints have restructured wideout Michael Thomas' contract, creating $8.7 million in salary-cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

All the latest NFL news and buzz is on tap, plus Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official, Sarah Thomas. 
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
news

LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M

Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW