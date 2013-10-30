NFL shows Heads Up Football to moms at Football Safety Clinic

The NFL hosted more than 200 mothers for the Moms Football Safety Clinic at the Chicago Bears training facility Tuesday night.
Among the guests were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and American cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The event, which took place at the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall, included a town hall portion where moms were able to ask questions of Goodell and Dr. Oz. The mothers also learned firsthand about USA Football's Heads Up Football program.
Diane Long, wife of former NFL defensive lineman Howie Long, also addressed the moms.
The Bears' official website also provided coverage, talking to one of the moms in attendance, Bridget Diversey.
