NFL shows Heads Up Football to moms at Football Safety Clinic

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 06:09 AM

The NFL hosted more than 200 mothers for the Moms Football Safety Clinic at the Chicago Bears training facility Tuesday night.

Among the guests were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and American cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The event, which took place at the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall, included a town hall portion where moms were able to ask questions of Goodell and Dr. Oz. The mothers also learned firsthand about USA Football's Heads Up Football program.

USA Today covered the event, focusing on Goodell's message to the moms.

Diane Long, wife of former NFL defensive lineman Howie Long, also addressed the moms.

Jim Litke of The Associated Press focused on the medical representatives at the event.

The Bears' official website also provided coverage, talking to one of the moms in attendance, Bridget Diversey.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

