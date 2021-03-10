NFL sets values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders

NFL teams have about two months still to decide whether they want to secure a fifth season from those that were drafted in the first round three years ago. They now know exactly what they'd be paying them.

The league sent a memo Wednesday with the set values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders while reminding they must be exercised by May 3, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Last year's collective bargaining agreement included a new sliding scale based on position and performance.

Making the Pro Bowl has never been more important. Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only two members of the 2018 class to make two of them, which means they'll earn the 2021 franchise tag number at their respective positions, Pelissero added.

Star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, both of whom could sign long-term extensions this offseason, are in line to make $23,016,000 since they were selected to a Pro Bowl apiece. Seven others are eligible for a Pro Bowl bump, including Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb﻿. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and No. 3 pick Sam Darnold are among 10 players who qualify for a "playtime" bonus.