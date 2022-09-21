Around the NFL

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 01:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline weren't acceptable and further actions would result in fines and penalties for himself and the team, per a source informed of the letter.

Rapoport added that the league was not thrilled with Arians' actions on the sideline.

Pro Football Talk first reported the letter to Arians.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles explained earlier this week that Arians was on the sideline because Saints did not have a suite available for Bucs personnel. The Saints reportedly did reserve a seat in the press box for Arians.

The former coach was in the bench area, but clearly in the white stripe reserved for coaches, players and officials during Sunday's altercation, and seen getting verbally involved.

Given how Sunday unfolded, we'd expect Arians to be in a suite or the press box for Sunday's home tilt against the Green Bay Packers.

