NFL Scouting Combine Invite Sweepstakes 

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win

1) Eligibility:

The Combine College Invite Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is open to legal permanent residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, eighteen (18) years of age or older and a student currently enrolled at Purdue University or the University of Cincinnati (each, an "Eligible School"). Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL Properties, LLC ("Sponsor"), the other NFL Parties (the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates, owners, subsidiaries, shareholders, officers, directors, partners, agents, representatives and employees, both individually and collectively) and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws apply.

2) Promotion Period:

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on 2/23/22 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET on 3/2/22 (hereafter, "Promotion Period").

3) How to Participate:

During the Promotion Period following receipt of the email invitation sent by an Eligible School, entrants will be directed to do all of the following to receive one (1) entry: i) click on the link provided in the body of the email; ii) complete and submit the registration form to register as an attendee at the NFL Combine currently scheduled to take place between 3/3/22 – 3/6/22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; and iii) check the Sweepstakes opt-in box. Attendance at the NFL Combine is not required for entry into the Sweepstakes and will have no impact on winning.

Entries must be received by 11:59:59 pm ET on 3/2/22. The name of the authorized account holder associated with any given email address will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned an email address by an internet access provider, an online service provider or another organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Proof (to Sponsor's satisfaction) of being the authorized account holder may be required by Sponsor.

Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, destroyed or undelivered entries, emails or for telephonic, human or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, emails, or the announcement of the prizes; or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes or is in violation of these Official Rules.

Entrants' personally identifiable information will only be used in accordance with the National Football League Privacy Policy, as posted on http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

4) Winner Selection/Notification:

At the conclusion of the Promotion Period, one (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period for each Eligible School for a total of two (2) Grand Prize winners. Drawing will be conducted by Sponsor on/about 3/10/22. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects. The potential winners will be notified by email and may be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and (where legal) Publicity Release and any other required documentation within three (3) days of date of issuance of notification. The guests of the winners may be required to execute and return a Liability Release and (unless prohibited by law) Publicity Release prior to the issuance of travel documents. Non-compliance with the foregoing or with these Official Rules or return of prize notification as non-deliverable may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize at hand to an alternate winner.

5) Two (2) Grand Prizes:

Each Grand Prize winner will receive two (2) tickets for winner and one (1) guest to one (1) 2022 regular season Indianapolis Colts home game at Sponsor's sole discretion. NO TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED AS PART OF PRIZE AND IS EACH WINNER'S RESPONSIBILITY. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): $200 each. Seat locations at the game will be determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Winner and guest must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion of the prize and removal from event. Released Parties reserve the right to remove or to deny attendance to any winner and/or guest who engages in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at a game or any event. The tickets are subject to the terms and conditions specified thereon. If unused, tickets cannot be returned, refunded or exchanged for cash value or substitute tickets. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Prizes are awarded "as is" without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Total ARV of all prizes awarded: $400.

Winner and guest irrevocably waive all claims against the NFL Entities, and agree that the NFL Entities will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes, the prizes awarded, personal injury, or wrongful death, a potentially heightened risk of exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses (including, without limitation, COVID-19) and the causes thereof, and sickness arising as a result of participant's participating in the Sweepstakes and related activities (e.g., travel or attendance at Combine or the game if applicable), wherever, whenever or however the same may occur. Winner and guest fully understand that (a) the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and any resulting disease (together with any mutation, adaptation or variation thereof, "COVID-19") is extremely contagious and there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any place where people are or have been present; (b) no precautions, including any protocols that will be implemented from time to time by NFL (collectively, the "Protocols"), can eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19; (c) while people of all ages and health conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, certain people have been identified by public health authorities as having greater risk based on age and/or underlying medical conditions; and (d) exposure to COVID-19 can result in being subject to quarantine requirements, illness, disability, other short-term and long-term health effects, and/or death, regardless of age or health condition.

6) Miscellaneous:

No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute any prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Entrants agree, by entering, that 1) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law), entrant's name, city and state of residence, photograph and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winner from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE; THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL REMEDIES AVAILABLE FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

7) Arbitration:

Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the entrant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8) Choice of Law:

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

9) Winners' Names:

For the names of the winners, visit winners.teamdigital.com/CombineCollege no later than 5/3/22.

10) Sponsor: