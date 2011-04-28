NFL says Tampa, Arizona are 2015 Super Bowl host finalists

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello confirmed a Tampa Tribune report Thursday that Super Bowl XLIX will be held in Tampa, Fla., or Glendale, Ariz. The final vote will take place at the owners meetings in October, Aiello said.
"We're in the finals; it's us against Arizona," Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn said. "I fully expect that we will do what we do best, which is put on great Super Bowls and big events."
If Arizona wins the vote, it would mark the second time that University of Phoenix Stadium -- opened in 2006 -- would play host to a Super Bowl. Glendale was the site of Super Bowl XLII in February 2008.
Arizona also hosted the 1996 game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
"We are delighted to receive the terrific news that Arizona is one of two finalists for the 2015 Super Bowl," said Arizona Super Bowl host committee chairman Mike Kennedy, who added that final bids must be submitted by Aug. 1. "As I have always said, we are in the Super Bowl business and believe we have the best facilities and most hospitable venue in the country."
