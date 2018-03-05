NFL salary cap for 2018 season set at $177.2 million

NFL coaches and general managers got some good news Monday: The salary cap is going up.
The league will increase the cap's total from $167 million to $177.2 million for the 2018 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, according to two team executives who were informed.
The raise is a nice one, but it didn't quite reach the $12 million jump teams were afforded when the cap increased from $155.27 million in 2016 to $167 million last season. The jump from 2017 to 2018, though, does mark the fifth straight year the cap has increased by at least $10 million over the previous year.
Free agency is slated to begin March 14. With Monday's news, teams now have some more cash to spend on a talented crop of available players.
Each team's available cap space can be found below, organized by most to least (according to Over The Cap).
Cleveland Browns: $108,692,537
New York Jets: $89,259,293
Indianapolis Colts: $72,700,202
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $69,775,263
San Francisco 49ers: $66,290,382
Chicago Bears: $62,546,933
Houston Texans: $62,383,067
Washington Redskins: $47,727,317
Minnesota Vikings: $47,630,443
Tennessee Titans: $45,974,068
Los Angeles Rams: $38,840,349
Cincinnati Bengals: $33,805,793
New Orleans Saints: $30,263,354
Jacksonville Jaguars: $29,048,410
Detroit Lions: $26,660,005
Carolina Panthers: $26,535,393
Buffalo Bills: $24,267,381
New York Giants: $23,036,234
Denver Broncos: $23,021,711
Los Angeles Chargers: $22,341,346
Arizona Cardinals: $20,236,238
Oakland Raiders: $17,355,013
Green Bay Packers: $15,674,151
Atlanta Falcons: $13,864,422
New England Patriots: $13,127,289
Seattle Seahawks: $12,609,911
Baltimore Ravens: $8,896,861
Pittsburgh Steelers: $5,119,024
Dallas Cowboys: $12,247
Kansas City Chiefs: -$3,289,981
Miami Dolphins: -$8,630,165
Philadelphia Eagles: -$11,214,390