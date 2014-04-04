NFL's Troy Vincent wants to ban players' use of helmet as weapon

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- USA Today interviewed the NFL's new executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, on how he will tackle player discipline and what's next in for health and safety in the NFL.
- WAAY-TV reported that ESPN analyst and former NFL running back Merril Hoge visited Huntsville, Ala., for the "Evening of Hope" event to talk about concussion prevention.
- The Coloradoan reported that the Colorado State football team still is prohibited from using marijuana per NCAA and school rules, despite the fact that it is legal in the state.
- AL.com reported that the NCAA and NFHS claim that a Mississippi concussion lawsuit is "moot" because the state Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill on Jan. 30 requiring public and private schools to have concussion management policies.
- As part of the school's Research Unplugged series, Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, director of athletic medicine at Penn State, spoke about children's concussions, the State College News reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor