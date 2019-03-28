Analysis

NFL's top five rivalries for 2019 season: Browns-Steelers at No. 1!

Published: Mar 28, 2019 at 05:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers.

It's the NFL's oldest rivalry. And I will say, as a native of Schaumburg, Illinois, it's also the league's best. Actually, the NFL says that, too, as the two teams were hand-picked to lead off the NFL's 100th season. So it's the best. You don't have to take my word for it.

However, here are five rivalries that could be the best in 2019. Let's get started.

Actually, wait ...

BONUS PICK: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

The New England Patriots are, without a doubt, the main event in the AFC East. As they have been all millennium. But the Jets and Bills have an opportunity to steal the show like they're Edge and Mick Foley in WrestleMania 22, Steve Austin and Bret Hart in WrestleMania 13, CM Punk and ... you get the point. This is an up-and-coming rivalry.

The Jets landed one of the top prizes in free agency this offseason: Le'Veon Bell. The multi-talented running back not only gives the offense instant credibility, but he will be a calming presence for 21-year-old quarterback Sam Darnold, who'll look to take the sophomore leap recently seen from a lot of young QBs. The Bills have a promising second-year signal-caller of their own, Josh Allen, who put in some solid work as a rookie. His leap over Anthony Barr was the defining moment of the team's surprisingly competitive season. Buffalo also took a leap at all-world receiver Antonio Brown. It didn't work out, but the Bills are obviously looking to make moves. And they did. John Brown might not be the headline-grabber AB would have been, but JB has the skill set to match what Allen is able to do. Allen throws far, Brown runs fast. Brown and new teammate Robert Foster both ranked in the top six in air yards per target last season (among receivers with at least 40 targets, per Next Gen Stats).

5) Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

This is what I would expect to be deemed the most polite rivalry in NFL history. I really can't imagine Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson getting into a shoving match in the tunnel like it's the 1980s NBA. Instead, both quarterbacks would become too exhausted repeating, "No, after you," as each refused to walk in front of the other. But these teams have the killer instinct between the lines. Frank Reich could have played it safe and gone for a tie vs. Houston back in Week 4 of last season. But in a true Han Solo "Never tell me the odds" moment, he went for the win. Indy lost the game but won the battle in the playoffs, as the Coltseliminated the host Texans on Wild Card Weekend. I get the sense these two teams aren't finished yet.

And while we're talkin' AFC South, let's not sleep on the Jaguars, who could get back in the mix with Nick Foles at quarterback.

4) Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

First off, if the Eagles really do want to bring back the Kelly greens, go all the way back to the Ron Jaworski era and wear the uniforms the Birds sported when they played host to the Cowboys in the 1980 NFC Championship Game. OK, Philly actually rocked their whites on that day ... but they had Kelly green trim! You get the point. Cowboys, you can wear the unis you donned in that conference title bout, as well: Those royal blues suit you.

OK, so, the NFC East is always fun for rivalries. The Eagles hate the Giants ... who hate the Redskins ... who hate the Eagles ... and so on. But everyone hates the Cowboys the most. And when Dallas is good, the rivalries are even better. Both the Eagles and Cowboys made the second round of the playoffs in January. And as a Bears fan, again, I don't want to get into how the Eagles made it that far. But both teams look loaded for the 2019 season and should again be the front-runners not only for the division, but for announcers to make that hacky "These teams don't like each other" statement when they square off in prime time.

3) Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

You don't really become a rivalry until you force a rule change. The NFL just made pass interference reviewable, thanks to the widespread outcry that spawned from a missed call in January's NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Rams. New Orleans politicians threatened legal action. One attorney actually filed a lawsuit against the NFL on behalf of season-ticket holders. Fans (and even Saints receiver Michael Thomas) tried to convince Commissioner Roger Goodell to have the results of the game thrown out. It was a wild scene. To make matters worse, the Saints and their supporters must have been heated watching the Ramsscore just three points in the Super Bowl. Well, if they watched the game. (Apparently, most didn't.)

But despite one dubious play, these two teams hatched a pair of instant classics last season -- one in November, one in January. And both rosters are stocked up for another run at the playoffs -- and more. When they face off in L.A., it'll be must-see TV.

2) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs were one of the best stories of 2018, as Patrick Mahomes set the league on fire (and took home MVP honors) with 50 touchdown passes. If I'm being honest with you (not that I wasn't up to this point), not enough was made of the fact Mahomes racked up 50 TDs in his first season as a starter. The no-look stuff was great, but 50!! Even in this era of ridiculous passing marks, that kind of stands out as an outlier.

However, as great as the Chiefs were last year, the Chargers were right on their heels. In fact, the Bolts had a huge rally in Kansas City to knock them off in the national spotlight of "Thursday Night Football". And the Chargers would have won the division, too, if not for a tough loss at home to the Ravens in Week 16. Make these two teams the Monday nightcap in Week 1 and let's party!

1) Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Before you accuse me of just jumping on the bandwagon and supporting the Browns after a wild offseason, let me say a few things. For starters, you are absolutely correct. I love what the Browns have done. The trade for Odell Beckham Jr. was a masterstroke. (And hey, I kinda called it a year ago.) But this Browns team is going to be a lot of fun. I know we've seen some so-called dream teams fail in the past, but this one looks really good. And the rivalry got some additional juice in Week 17 of last season. No, the teams didn't play each other, but the Browns could have sent the Steelers to the playoffs with a win over the Ravens. Cleveland fell just short, leaving Pittsburgh out of the postseason tournament for the first time since 2013.

I understand that it would be fitting to have Browns-Ravens as the rivalry here -- because Baltimore stole the Browns years ago, and the Ravens are the reigning AFC North champions -- but there is something that just feels right about Browns-Steelers being the pick. Because there will be no in between with these two. Either the Browns fulfill their destiny this season and win the division in convincing fashion, rollicking past the competition while the Steelers fall into further chaos. Or the Browns finish 5-11, while the Steelers claim the top seed in the AFC. I'm telling you: It's one or the other.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @AdamRank.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: 17 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

With a week to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, Charles Davis reveals 17 prospects he'd adamantly advocate for in the war room. Which quarterback made his list?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top running backs? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft offers some enticing running backs with multifaceted skill sets. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches break down the QB class

Does Trevor Lawrence have a weakness? Which traits stand out for Justin Fields? What is Mac Jones' ceiling? NFL execs, scouts and coaches dish to Tom Pelissero about the QBs in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft: What to expect with five pivotal first-round picks

What will New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Chris McNeill takes a closer look at five selections that figure to be pivotal in Round 1. 
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0

Bucky Brooks updates his ranking of the top five prospects at each position roughly one week ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Who climbed into his rankings? Who fell out?
news

NFL, NFLPA release results of annual helmet testing: Three previously approved models now prohibited

The NFL and the NFL Players Association released results of their annual helmet testing, Judy Battista reports. Three helmets that were previously approved for use are now listed as prohibited, which brings the total of prohibited helmets to 16.
news

Camps providing street free agents a chance to show their stuff

Jim Trotter talks to players chasing an NFL dream -- like linebacker Brandon Marshall, who's attempting to mount a comeback -- about a new avenue for street free agents to show off their skills for prospective employers.
news

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

This millennium has now seen 21 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2020 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the running backs, from No. 1 to 30

Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 30 prospects at the position. Plus, he evaluates the play of four fullbacks.
news

Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

Sheer numbers never will be a sufficient resource for evaluating the cumulative impact of retiring QB Alex Smith. Jeffri Chadiha says the three-time Pro Bowler lifted three franchises -- and inspired NFL fans across the nation -- through the power of perseverance.
news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 2.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, Gil Brandt revisits his list of top prospects with version 2.0 of the Hot 100. How high did the WR trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith climb?
news

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of firings and hirings, cuts and signings, Marc Sessler breaks down the NFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Did anyone gain ground on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Which teams are a work in progress?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW