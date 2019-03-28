NFL's top five rivalries for 2019 season: Browns-Steelers at No. 1!

This is what I would expect to be deemed the most polite rivalry in NFL history. I really can't imagine Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson getting into a shoving match in the tunnel like it's the 1980s NBA. Instead, both quarterbacks would become too exhausted repeating, "No, after you," as each refused to walk in front of the other. But these teams have the killer instinct between the lines. Frank Reich could have played it safe and gone for a tie vs. Houston back in Week 4 of last season. But in a true Han Solo "Never tell me the odds" moment, he went for the win. Indy lost the game but won the battle in the playoffs, as the Coltseliminated the host Texans on Wild Card Weekend. I get the sense these two teams aren't finished yet.