NFL's top five CB tandems: Broncos still strong, but Jags on top

Jalen Ramsey is coming off an impressive rookie campaign that landed him among my top 10 cornerbacks. In coverage, Ramsey allowed 48 catches on 90 targets for 703 yards, two TDs, two INTs and a 68.0 passer rating against. He adjusted to the learning curve of playing in the NFL and balled out in the final stretch of the 2016 season, recording 13 passes defensed and two INTs from Week 13 through Week 17 after only having one pass defensed and no picks total until that point. The defensive staff trusted and allowed Ramsey to cover the opponent's best receiver, and he obliged like a champ. We should see the same this year. His play is going to demand more attention in Year 2.