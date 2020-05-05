NFL's top 10 offenses: Chiefs, Ravens pulling away from pack

Leading the league's most efficient offense by Football Outsiders' metrics through the first half of the 2019 season, Prescott played well enough to keep his name on the periphery of the MVP discussion until the Thanksgiving debacle versus Buffalo. Should the franchise quarterback go down with an injury, the surrounding talent is strong enough to elevate newfound backup Dalton to the first postseason victory of his career.

At first glance, Elliott's 2019 numbers don't look much different than his first three seasons. Look closer, though, and you'll see a back who struggled to make defenders miss at the second level. The big plays dried up, which helps explain why he lost more than 22 yards per game from his 2018 performance. Pollard proved to be a fine change of pace, averaging an efficient 5.6 yards on 101 touches.

Although he tends to disappear for stretches, Cooper has been one of the finest route runners and boundary receivers since landing in Dallas as Prescott's No. 1 receiver. Would the Cowboys have shelled out $20 million per year for a new contract if they had an inkling that Lamb -- the sixth-rated player on their draft board -- would be free for the picking with the first round's No. 17 overall pick? It's an interesting thought. The suitably named Gallup is already one of the NFL's most promising second fiddles, recording 1,107 yards despite missing two games with a knee injury early in his second season. Prescott might miss future Hall of Famer Jason Witten's leadership, but Jarwin is a more athletic pass catcher with better run-after-catch skills.