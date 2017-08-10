 Skip to main content
NFL's ruling on Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected soon

Published: Aug 10, 2017 at 10:10 AM

The NFL's ruling on its investigation into Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could come as early as Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The ruling is expected to include discipline, Rapoport reported.

For more than a year the league has been probing into multiple incidents involving Elliott, including a domestic violence accusation made against him by a woman identifying herself as his former girlfriend to authorities.

Elliott, 22, has denied the domestic violence accusations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been waiting for a panel of independent advisers to complete their review of the case before making a decision on potential discipline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on July 31. The four independent advisers, which Goodell is allowed to consult under the terms of the NFL's personal conduct policy, were present when Elliott met with league officials in New York last month, per Pelissero.

The NFL launched its investigation after a woman claiming to be Elliott's ex-girlfriend accused him of assault in a report filed with Columbus, Ohio, police in July 2016. NFL investigators interviewed Elliott in October as part of their probe. Elliott and the NFLPA turned over phone records and documents related to the case to the league in May.

The woman told police Elliott abused her on five separate occasions from July 17-22, 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office. He was never arrested and prosecutors declined to charge Elliott, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

Elliott is entering his second NFL season with the Cowboys after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

