NFL's QB problem, Patriots' weak spot, Jets' golden opportunity

The Bucs aren't far behind after Jameis Winston -- picked a spot above Mariota at No. 1 overall in 2015 -- imploded against Carolina with five picks and a lost fumble. His protection was messy, but the Winston experience has played on loop for years. He walks into sacks, holds the ball too long, tosses the rock into dangerous corners and blows up the Bucs with self-spun disasters. Winston is capable of gaudy yardage totals, hot streaks and big-boy throws, too, but his next meltdown is always in the mail. Lodged like Mariota in a prove-it campaign, Winston is disappearing from the picture, limb by limb, "Back to the Future"-style, in Tampa.