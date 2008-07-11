NFL's 'Pacman' Jones appears in Vegas courthouse

LAS VEGAS (AP) -Suspended NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared before a grand jury investigating a Las Vegas strip club shooting that left a man paralyzed and two others wounded.
Attorney Robert Langford declined to comment Friday about Jones' testimony Thursday to the grand jury, an investigative panel whose proceedings are secret.
The Las Vegas Sun reported the grand jury questioned the 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jones for about 90 minutes behind closed doors and that he made no comment as he left the Clark County Regional Justice Center with Langford and a bodyguard, Robert "Big Rob" Reid.
Jones had agreed to tell authorities what he knew about the Feb. 19, 2007, shooting in return for an agreement to plead no contest last December to a disorderly conduct charge. Jones was accused by police of inciting a brawl at a strip club minutes before the shooting, which took place outside the club on the weekend of the 2007 NBA All-Star game.
Reid also pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in the fight inside the club, and was sentenced to one year of probation.
Clark County District Attorney David Roger was out of town Friday and did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
The shooting investigation focuses on a 29-year-old Renton, Wash., man held in a Washington state jail on $1 million bail.
Jones was traded from the Tennessee Titans to Dallas this year after missing all of the 2007 season while serving an NFL suspension because of numerous legal run-ins, including the Las Vegas case. He has been arrested six times and involved in 12 police incidents since being drafted in the first round by Tennessee in 2005.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he hasn't decided whether to reinstate Jones.