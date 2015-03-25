NFL's new medical timeout gets positive remarks from media

The media and medical community reacted positively to the league's new third-party timeout for suspected injuries, which was passed Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting.
- A columnist in the Rochester (New York) Democrat & Chronicle called the NFL's new medical timeout as a step in the right direction for safety in pro football.
- The Sporting News' David Steele also praised the new timeout, talking to NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.
- The San Francisco Chronicle talked to Bay Area neurologist Dr. Vernon Williams, who was encouraged by the new rule.
