NFL's most unlikely QB1: Jaguars put trust in Gardner Minshew

Receivers say Minshew throws an extremely catchable ball that is very similar to Foles, and there's strong evidence to back that up, as he finished with an 88.0 completion percentage on Sunday, the best mark ever by a QB in his NFL debut (minimum 15 attempts). Not too bad for a player who was picked 178th overall in April's draft and last year contemplated heading to Alabama to get a jump start on his coaching career before being lured to transfer from East Carolina to Washington State by coach Mike Leach. The decision proved to be the right play, as the Mississippi native led the FBS in passing yards per game and finished fourth in touchdown passes last season.