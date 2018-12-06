NFL's most-needed honor: Why Man of Year Award is so crucial

The Man of the Year Award replaced the Gladiator Award, which judged candidates on the basis of "football ability, citizenship, youth leadership, educational aims and family interests." Including the Gladiator Award, 28 winners of the Man of the Year Award are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nearly 50 years after its creation, the award has taken on greater meaning to players because, in an era of saturation coverage of the NFL, it is the rare honor that recognizes they are multi-dimensional, and are capable of excelling on the field while also making contributions off it. Witten remembers that he did not have a team of people pushing his nomination for this award, as typically happens with more playing-performance-based postseason honors.