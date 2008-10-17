NFL's last unbeaten team working hard to stay humble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- If pride goes before a fall, the Tennessee Titans are working extra hard to stay humble as the NFL's last undefeated team.
Center Kevin Mawae said his family knows better than to try talking to him about the Titans' start. Tight end Alge Crumpler quickly ticks off the other AFC South teams chasing Tennessee hard. Cornerback Nick Harper sees a team with plenty of room for improvement.
Carucci's rankings
A wild Week 6 has led to big changes in Vic Carucci's rankings. Find out which team took over the top spot and which surpsise teams have made a move up the charts. More ...
"It doesn't mean anything this week," quarterback Kerry Collins said. "You've got to be able to focus each week. You've got to be able to come back. It doesn't matter. The most important thing is what we're going to do this week. We're not taking this team lightly. ... Anything beyond that is foolish to think about."
With the New York Giants' loss to Cleveland on Monday night, the Titans (5-0) found themselves the only NFL team without a loss. They visit Kansas City (1-4) on Sunday having won an NFL-best eight straight regular-season games, a streak that ties 2000 for third-best in franchise history.
"We've played well, we've gotten through the bye week, and we have a big challenge on our hands this week," Fisher said. "That's the only thing that matters to us."
That coachspeak is echoed in the locker room where the only talk about this start comes in answers to specific questions. At least that's what Mawae insists.
"We're just talking about Kansas City right now coming off a bye weekend," he said. "Our focus is this week and one week at a time."
"We've just got to come out and play week-to-week football," Crumpler said.
His advice to teammates? Change nothing.
"Just get better. We still feel like we haven't played a complete game even though we're 5-0. We want to pick up our level of play. Definitely, change nothing," Harper said.
That isn't what Kansas City coach Herm Edwards wants to hear. The Titans lead the NFL in scoring defense, holding opponents to 11.2 points per game, and started a streak of holding teams to 17 points or less over the past eight games in a 26-17 win at Kansas City last Dec. 16. They have allowed one touchdown passing while picking off 10 passes.
"If they're saying they haven't played their best game, yeah, they are scary," Edwards said.
"They're playing pretty good. I don't know what their best game is, but every time I watch them, they're playing pretty good. They're playing real consistent, and I think they know who they are. They don't get frazzled, they don't give up a lot of big plays, they take the ball away, they sack the quarterback, they do all the things you have to do to play good defense."
The Titans can improve offensively. Collins wants to see more consistency after struggling to a 13-10 win over Baltimore on Oct. 5. He may have receiver Justin Gage back from a knee injury that has kept him out of two of the past three games.
Mawae said every position group has room for improvement. And anyone excited about winning streaks need only look back to last year and the New England Patriots' 16-0 regular season.
"For a lot of the players, that's the standard right now. Ultimately it doesn't matter what your record is until you're sitting in the Super Bowl and winning championships," Mawae said. "Obviously, the big picture is that. But the small picture is this week against the Kansas City Chiefs."
One week at a time.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press