NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 11

The Chicago Bears have added another quarterback with starting experience to their roster.

Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The team later officially announced the signing, while Ryan Willis was released in a corresponding move.

Peterman joins starter Justin Fields and fellow veteran backup Trevor Siemian in Chicago's QB room. Peterman takes the roster spot of Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who was released last week.

The Bears will be Peterman's third team in six years in the pros. The former Pitt product began his career in Buffalo, starting four games for the Bills over two seasons. After beginning the 2018 campaign as the Bills' starter, Peterman was quickly replaced by rookie quarterback Josh Allen, soon to be a top QB in the league. Later that year, Peterman was jumped on the depth chart by Matt Barkley and released in November. His final start for the Bills came against his next squad, the Raiders.

Peterman spent the next three-plus seasons as Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders, making two brief appearances during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

In 10 career appearances, Peterman has completed 71 of 135 pass attempts for 573 yards, three TDs and 12 interceptions.