NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 20

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round wide receiver Christian Watson to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Watson is the last of the 11 players drafted by the Packers to sign, just two days before rookies were set to report to training camp.

The Packers were in need of a receiver going into the 2022 NFL Draft, and while they didn't select a pass catcher in the first round, Green Bay traded up in the second, sending the Nos. 53 and 59 picks to Minnesota in order to nab Watson at No. 34. This made the 23-year-old the highest-drafted wide receiver by the Packers since quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the starter in 2008, per NFL Research.

Hailing from North Dakota State, Watson was a Football Championship Subdivision star, leading the Bison in receptions and receiving yards in three straight years, and being named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections in 2020 and 2021.