NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 20

Published: Jul 20, 2022 at 05:15 PM
The Green Bay Packers have officially signed second-round wide receiver Christian Watson to his rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Watson is the last of the 11 players drafted by the Packers to sign, just two days before rookies were set to report to training camp.

The Packers were in need of a receiver going into the 2022 NFL Draft, and while they didn't select a pass catcher in the first round, Green Bay traded up in the second, sending the Nos. 53 and 59 picks to Minnesota in order to nab Watson at No. 34. This made the 23-year-old the highest-drafted wide receiver by the Packers since quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the starter in 2008, per NFL Research.

Hailing from North Dakota State, Watson was a Football Championship Subdivision star, leading the Bison in receptions and receiving yards in three straight years, and being named first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections in 2020 and 2021.

Watson will be expected to help fill the hole created in the WR room following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this offseason, and could possibly become a Week 1 starter as a rookie.

Roster moves

  • The Las Vegas Raiders are signing cornerback Isaiah "Ike" Brown, who tried out for the team on Tuesday. Las Vegas is releasing safety Dallin Leavitt after four seasons with the team. Leavitt, 27, played 42 games for the Raiders, including 16 last season. A fixture on special teams, the safety logged 35 tackles, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 2021. The team also announced Wednesday that it had released guard Jordan Meredith.

Injuries

  • The Baltimore Ravens placed wide receiver Ben Victor on the non-football injury list and WR Devon Williams on the reserve/did not report list.

Tryouts

  • The Green Bay Packers hosted veteran wide receiver John Brown, tight end Sal Cannella, tackle Airon Servais and defensive back Bryce Watts for a tryout on Wednesday.

