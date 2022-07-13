NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons' turn toward the future included spending a second-round pick to address a need: edge rusher.
Atlanta officially signed that selection, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie, on Wednesday. The Falcons announced the signing of the 38th-overall selection to a rookie deal estimated to have a total value of $9.69 million.
Ebiketie launched his collegiate career at Temple, earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2020 before transferring to Penn State. Ebiketie maximized his potential with the Nittany Lions, replacing Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney in 2021 and leading the team with 9.5 sacks, enough to garner a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
He'll compete for a starting spot with the Falcons, who have watched the likes of Dante Fowler, Steven Means and Brandon Copeland depart. Ebiketie steps into a group that also includes second-year rusher Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter and DeAngelo Malone.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers completed their trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday. They also waived quarterback Davis Cheek in a corresponding move.
- The Las Vegas Raiders waived defensive back Stanford Samuels on Tuesday.
- The New York Giants signed fourth-round tight end Daniel Bellinger to his rookie contract, the team announced Monday.