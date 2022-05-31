Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

Published: May 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Fabian Moreau is heading to Texas.

The former Commanders and Falcons cornerback is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

A third-round pick of Washington in 2017, Moreau saw his first season under coach Ron Rivera prove to be his last in the nation's capital. Oddly enough, it was his best season according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Moreau a career-high defensive grade of 64.7 (including a 65.9 coverage grade). But the single start recorded in 2020 signaled the end of his time in Washington, leading Moreau to a one-year stint in Atlanta.

Moreau put together a solid season statistically, recording 11 passes defensed and a career-high 61 tackles, but went without an interception for the first time since his rookie season. No matter to the Texans, who have room for veteran help in the defensive backfield and look to be gathering talent with the hopes they'll battle for roster spots and sort themselves out in training camp.

Roster moves

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of defensive tackle Trevon Mason.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Tampa is releasing wide receiver Travis Jonsen, coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. Jonsen was arrested on May 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Visits

  • The Minnesota Vikings are hosting wide receiver Dede Westbrook for a free-agent workout on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. A few other teams are interested in the veteran WR and return specialist, who should sign in the next couple of days, according to Rapoport.

Injuries

  • Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5 million loss-of-value insurance policy, Rapoport reported, per Ajayi's business manager Joshua Sanchez. Ajayi played just three more games after tearing his ACL in 2018.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels 'rejuvenated' as he enters his 10th season in Minnesota

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2021 season was hindered by an ankle injury that first popped up in a Week 13 game and eventually required season-ending surgery. Now healed up, the veteran said he's been itching to get back on the field.

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

