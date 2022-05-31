NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

Fabian Moreau is heading to Texas.

The former Commanders and Falcons cornerback is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.

A third-round pick of Washington in 2017, Moreau saw his first season under coach Ron Rivera prove to be his last in the nation's capital. Oddly enough, it was his best season according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Moreau a career-high defensive grade of 64.7 (including a 65.9 coverage grade). But the single start recorded in 2020 signaled the end of his time in Washington, leading Moreau to a one-year stint in Atlanta.