NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

Fabian Moreau is heading to Texas.
The former Commanders and Falcons cornerback is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per a source.
A third-round pick of Washington in 2017, Moreau saw his first season under coach Ron Rivera prove to be his last in the nation's capital. Oddly enough, it was his best season according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Moreau a career-high defensive grade of 64.7 (including a 65.9 coverage grade). But the single start recorded in 2020 signaled the end of his time in Washington, leading Moreau to a one-year stint in Atlanta.
Moreau put together a solid season statistically, recording 11 passes defensed and a career-high 61 tackles, but went without an interception for the first time since his rookie season. No matter to the Texans, who have room for veteran help in the defensive backfield and look to be gathering talent with the hopes they'll battle for roster spots and sort themselves out in training camp.
Roster moves
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of defensive tackle Trevon Mason.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Tampa is releasing wide receiver Travis Jonsen, coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. Jonsen was arrested on May 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Visits
- The Minnesota Vikings are hosting wide receiver Dede Westbrook for a free-agent workout on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. A few other teams are interested in the veteran WR and return specialist, who should sign in the next couple of days, according to Rapoport.
Injuries
- Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5 million loss-of-value insurance policy, Rapoport reported, per Ajayi's business manager Joshua Sanchez. Ajayi played just three more games after tearing his ACL in 2018.