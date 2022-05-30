Buccaneers WR Travis Jonsen arrested on misdemeanor DUI charge

Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested early Monday morning and faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, the Tampa Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.
Police records show Jonsen, 25, refused a blood-alcohol test upon his arrest. He remains in jail on a $500 bond.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Jonsen has spent most of the past two seasons on the Buccaneers practice squad but has yet to suit up for a regular-season game on their 53-man roster.
Jonsen faces possible suspension under the NFL's substance abuse policy following Monday's arrest.