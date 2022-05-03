Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 3

Published: May 03, 2022 at 01:46 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their defensive backfield with a veteran safety from the NFC.

Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh announced Tuesday.

The safety, 28, played 18 games, including playoffs, last year for Dallas, recording 60 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two picks for Dan Quinn's unit. Kazee followed his former coach to the Cowboys after he was fired by the Falcons in 2020.

Kazee, a fifth-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, broke out in 2018 with a league-high seven interceptions.

In the Steel City, Kazee will slide into a secondary that has yet to re-sign veteran cornerback Joe Haden but has for the most part retained its makeup from the 2021 season. Pittsburgh has re-signed CBs Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon and safeties Terrell Edmunds and Miles Killebrew and added free agents Levi Wallace and Karl Joseph this offseason. Anchoring the unit is All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

It remains to be seen where Kazee fits in in the starting lineup, but the vet should play an important role on a Pittsburgh defense looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor 2021 campaign.

Roster moves

  • The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year extension.
  • Carolina Panthers pass rusher Amare Barno signed his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday. Barno, selected Saturday with the 189th pick in the sixth round of the draft, is the first 2022 draft pick to sign his contract.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are re-signing defensive end Adam Gotsis, per his agent David Canter.

Front office moves

  • The Chicago Bears named Jeff King and Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel. King had been Chicago's director pro scouting for the past two seasons. Koziol worked with Bears GM Ryan Poles in Kansas City, most recently as assistant director of college scouting.

