NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their defensive backfield with a veteran safety from the NFC.

Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh announced Tuesday.

The safety, 28, played 18 games, including playoffs, last year for Dallas, recording 60 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two picks for Dan Quinn's unit. Kazee followed his former coach to the Cowboys after he was fired by the Falcons in 2020.

Kazee, a fifth-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, broke out in 2018 with a league-high seven interceptions.