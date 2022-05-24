Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

Published: May 24, 2022 at 01:26 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

After enduring incredibly bad injury luck last season, the Baltimore Ravens have added some experienced depth to their secondary.

Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced.

Fuller joins the Ravens after a season spent in Denver, where he appeared in 16 games and recorded four passes defensed along with 51 tackles (three for loss). It was the worst season of the 2014 first-round pick's career according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Fuller the lowest defensive grade of his seven professional seasons.

Fuller brings value to Baltimore, which lost two depth defensive backs in Anthony Averett and Tavon Young this offseason and has two rookies (Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams) slotted behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Fuller can step in and play immediately in the event Baltimore needs to look down its depth chart for help.

Roster moves

READ: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Carolina Panthers waived defensive end Joe Jackson, the team announced.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and waived TE Nick Guggemos, the team announced.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Ty'Son Williams and waived center Alex Mollette. Williams spent the last two seasons with the Ravens, tallying 269 total yards and a touchdown on 44 touches in 13 games in 2021.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed tight end Kahale Warring and waived defensive back Jack Koerner.

Injuries

  • Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is "on schedule" with his rehab from a torn ACL, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. White sustained the injury on Nov. 26.
  • Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor says guard Alex Cappa's absence from OTAs on Tuesday was due to a core-muscle injury. Taylor said the injury isn't "overly concerning" but it will keep him out for a couple of weeks.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders placed running back Sincere McCormick on the reserve/injured list.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley are building confidence as they get on the field while rehabbing from ACL injuries sustained last season.

Related Content

news

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL owners approve Rooney Rule applying to vacant QB coach positions

NFL owners on Tuesday approved several new resolutions to the hiring process of NFL coaches, including the Rooney Rule now being applied to vacant quarterback coaching positions.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill explains Malik Willis comments: 'I meant no disrespect'

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed his past comments on rookie Malik Willis, explaining he that meant "no disrespect" to his new teammate.

news

NFL considering changes to Pro Bowl format, including replacing game with showcase of players

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league is discussing the possibility of eliminating the traditional Sunday Pro Bowl game and using the day to showcase the players in it.

news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

Indianapolis will remain as the host of the NFL Scouting Combine for 2023 and 2024, the league announced Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to take the lead in Ravens' WR room following Marquise Brown trade: 'It's my time'

Following the offseason trade of Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman is looking to become the Ravens' lead wide receiver in his second season.

news

Seahawks turn to Jordyn Brooks to replace Bobby Wagner as defensive leader

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks will succeed Bobby Wagner as Seattle's defensive signal-caller.

news

Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch will air on NFL Network

NFL Network will air the Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio says CB Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) has 'some work to do' to be ready for camp

No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined as a junior by a Lisfranc injury that continues to hamper him and could slow him on the practice field for a while.

news

Former Rams, Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'never' thought 'I wish I was out there' during 2021 season

Though former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has made no official announcement regarding his NFL future, recent comments lean to him having hung up his cleats.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on return to Seattle: 'It's gotta be non-emotional'

When Russell Wilson debuts with the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will do so against his old team on his old homefield. He's looking to play the game as "non-emotional" as possible.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW