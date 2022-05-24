NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

After enduring incredibly bad injury luck last season, the Baltimore Ravens have added some experienced depth to their secondary.
Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced.
Fuller joins the Ravens after a season spent in Denver, where he appeared in 16 games and recorded four passes defensed along with 51 tackles (three for loss). It was the worst season of the 2014 first-round pick's career according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Fuller the lowest defensive grade of his seven professional seasons.
Fuller brings value to Baltimore, which lost two depth defensive backs in Anthony Averett and Tavon Young this offseason and has two rookies (Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams) slotted behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Fuller can step in and play immediately in the event Baltimore needs to look down its depth chart for help.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers waived defensive end Joe Jackson, the team announced.
- The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and waived TE Nick Guggemos, the team announced.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Ty'Son Williams and waived center Alex Mollette. Williams spent the last two seasons with the Ravens, tallying 269 total yards and a touchdown on 44 touches in 13 games in 2021.
- The New Orleans Saints signed tight end Kahale Warring and waived defensive back Jack Koerner.
Injuries
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is "on schedule" with his rehab from a torn ACL, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. White sustained the injury on Nov. 26.
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor says guard Alex Cappa's absence from OTAs on Tuesday was due to a core-muscle injury. Taylor said the injury isn't "overly concerning" but it will keep him out for a couple of weeks.
- The Las Vegas Raiders placed running back Sincere McCormick on the reserve/injured list.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley are building confidence as they get on the field while rehabbing from ACL injuries sustained last season.