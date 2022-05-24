NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

After enduring incredibly bad injury luck last season, the Baltimore Ravens have added some experienced depth to their secondary.

Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced.

Fuller joins the Ravens after a season spent in Denver, where he appeared in 16 games and recorded four passes defensed along with 51 tackles (three for loss). It was the worst season of the 2014 first-round pick's career according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Fuller the lowest defensive grade of his seven professional seasons.