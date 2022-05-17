NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

Danielle Hunter emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL during back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2018-2019, but disappeared from the radar over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Hunter missed all of the 2020 campaign because of a neck injury and then missed the final 10 games of 2021 with a torn pectoral.

The 28-year-old proclaimed himself as healthy and good to go on Tuesday when speaking to the media at the Minnesota Vikings' OTA offseason workouts.

"I'm feeling pretty good, last year's injury wasn't as significant as the year before, but it was a few months recovery," Hunter said. "I feel pretty good overall though, it's good to be back with the guys."

Hunter said he was back at normal strength a couple months ago.

"I'd say about February, March," Hunter said. "I was pretty healthy by then, just got to keep gaining on my strength, so that was about it."