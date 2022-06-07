NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 7

Around the NFL

Dee Ford is done in San Francisco.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the pass rusher is expected to come in for a physical this week after which the team will part ways with him.

"He's been excused from minicamp," Shanahan said. "But no, he's not doing anything with us.

"I know that we've gotten a good bill of health from his doctors. ... We're going to check him out with our physical. We do not expect him to be on our team."

Ford, 31, has played in just seven games combined the last two seasons, missing most of last year with back and neck injuries. The pass rusher has one year left on his deal after agreeing to three contract restructures in the last three years. Ford initially joined San Francisco via trade in 2019 and signed a five-year, $85.5 million extension through 2026 with the club.

If the 49ers cut Ford following his physical, which Shanahan indicated is a likelihood, San Francisco will carry a $5.8 million dead cap hit into 2022 and save $1.1 million.

In his three seasons with San Francisco, Ford has played in 18 of a possible 49 regular-season games and recorded 9.5 sacks. In 2018, his final year in Kansas City, Ford had a career-high 13 takedowns.

Injuries

  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will miss the next two weeks with a wrist injury, coach Zac Taylor told reporters. The second-year players should be available for training camp.
  • Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will be out until at least training camp after undergoing surgery on his back, coach Frank Reich said Tuesday.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who was carted off the practice field Monday with a groin injury, is not expected to need surgery and the injury is not overly serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams broke his foot last week, coach Sean McVay told reporters. The fifth-round pick is expected back by training camp.
  • New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Kadarius Toney will still be in red/no-contact jerseys for this week's minicamp as they deal with injuries, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday. In addition, Daboll told reporters that quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact and was healthy enough to hypothetically start a game today.

Roster Moves

  • The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with No. 14 overall pick safety Kyle Hamilton on his four-year rookie deal worth $16.255 million, Rapoport reported, per a source. The Ravens also signed fourth-round pick cornerback Damarion Williams to his rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent tight end Jesper Horsted, per the NFL transaction wire.

Front office moves

  • The Buffalo Bills promoted former Texans general manager Brian Gaine to assistant GM and Terrance Gray to director of player personnel.

