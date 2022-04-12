NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

Around the NFL

Despite possessing one of the biggest needs at the league's premier position, the Carolina Panthers remain in a holding pattern following an NFL offseason of whirlwind quarterback changes. So with the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, it's no surprise Carolina is taking a close look at the incoming crop of QBs.

Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral are both slated to visit the Panthers on Tuesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Carolina also plans to hold a meeting with Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. All three prospects have been popular mock-draft candidates for quarterback-needy teams in the first round. Carolina met with UNC's Sam Howell and Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe on Monday and is expected to meet with Pitt's Kenny Pickett this week, as well.

The Panthers were in a similar position last offseason when they traded three draft picks to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold. Darnold performed much as he had through the first three years of his career, showing flashes of quality starter potential but ultimately falling short. The former No. 3 overall pick threw seven TDs to 11 INTs, adding five scores on the ground through nine games before Carolina signed a familiar face in an attempt to add a spark.

Cam Newton joined the team on a one-year contract and started five games between Weeks 11-15 -- all losses -- before ceding the job back to Darnold to finish out the season.

With Newton no longer on the roster and Darnold all but assured to remain as a lame duck thanks to an $18.5 million cap hit, the Panthers appear destined to address their quarterback conundrum through the draft this time around.

If Carolina determines that one of the incoming rookies is capable of turning a franchise with four straight losing seasons around, it will have to make that decision with the No. 6 overall pick. The Panthers currently do not have a second opportunity at adding more talent until the fourth round.

Jersey changes

  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook told reporters Tuesday that he plans to wear No. 4 next season, which he sported throughout his collegiate career at Florida State. He wore No. 33 as a member of the Vikings for the last five seasons.

NFL draft prospect visits

  • The Carolina Panthers are hosting Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones on a visit Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Indianapolis Colts will host Jones on a visit Wednesday, per Rapoport.

Free-agent visits

  • The Atlanta Falcons are hosting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor for a visit, per Pelissero.
  • The Miami Dolphins are hosting pass rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit, per Rapoport. Ingram, the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has 51 career sacks.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

news

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

After signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hopes to play out his career in Minnesota.

news

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Packers QB Jordan Love has no immediate path to the starting lineup thanks to Aaron Rodgers' recent extension. With Love's limited opportunities, CEO Mark Murphy hopes the upcoming preseason will allow the backup to shine.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "as long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Oregon edge prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux will visit the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and New York Jets this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks in his collegiate career.

news

Brad Holmes: D.J. Chark fit a lot of qualities Lions looking for in wide receiver

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and his staff zeroed in on D.J. Chark ahead of free agency as a player who fits their mold.

