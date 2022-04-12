NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

Despite possessing one of the biggest needs at the league's premier position, the Carolina Panthers remain in a holding pattern following an NFL offseason of whirlwind quarterback changes. So with the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, it's no surprise Carolina is taking a close look at the incoming crop of QBs.

Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral are both slated to visit the Panthers on Tuesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Carolina also plans to hold a meeting with Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. All three prospects have been popular mock-draft candidates for quarterback-needy teams in the first round. Carolina met with UNC's Sam Howell and Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe on Monday and is expected to meet with Pitt's Kenny Pickett this week, as well.

The Panthers were in a similar position last offseason when they traded three draft picks to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold. Darnold performed much as he had through the first three years of his career, showing flashes of quality starter potential but ultimately falling short. The former No. 3 overall pick threw seven TDs to 11 INTs, adding five scores on the ground through nine games before Carolina signed a familiar face in an attempt to add a spark.

Cam Newton joined the team on a one-year contract and started five games between Weeks 11-15 -- all losses -- before ceding the job back to Darnold to finish out the season.

With Newton no longer on the roster and Darnold all but assured to remain as a lame duck thanks to an $18.5 million cap hit, the Panthers appear destined to address their quarterback conundrum through the draft this time around.