NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Koch, 39, played his entire career in Baltimore after being selected in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska. Earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Koch's 1,168 career punts came out to an average of 45.3 yards per punt. Koch also served as the team's primary holder on field goal attempts and was the kickoff specialist leading up to the Ravens' championship-winning run to Super Bowl XLVII.