NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

The longest-tenured player on the Baltimore Ravens is hanging up his cleats.
Punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.
Koch, 39, played his entire career in Baltimore after being selected in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska. Earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, Koch's 1,168 career punts came out to an average of 45.3 yards per punt. Koch also served as the team's primary holder on field goal attempts and was the kickoff specialist leading up to the Ravens' championship-winning run to Super Bowl XLVII.
Playing in 256 career games for the Ravens, Koch retires as the franchise's all-time leader in games played.
A contingency plan had already been in place ahead of Koch's retirement as the Ravens picked Penn State's Jordan Stout in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Roster moves
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced the signing of fifth-round safety Tycen Anderson.
- The New York Giants signed defensive back Michael Jacquet and waived defensive tackle Antonio Valentino.
- The Washington Commanders signed first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson to a four-year, $15,048,356 rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Front Office Moves
- Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced several staff promotions among the front office and scouting staff. Mike Santarelli, former director of football systems, was promoted to executive director of football technology, while James Cosh was promoted to manager of football administration/pro scout. Ashton Washington was promoted to player personnel coordinator and Charles Love was promoted to a pro scout position. Other scouting promotions include, Breck Ackerly (assistant director of college scouting), Chris White (assistant director of pro scouting), Sam Summerville (senior national scout) and Francis Saint Paul (senior national scout). Poles hired area scouts Tom Bradway (Northeast) from the Raiders and Ryan Cavanaugh (Midwest) from the Texans while Ryan Weese was named a scouting assistant.