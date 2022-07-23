NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, July 23

Around the NFL

Travin Howard is being shelved to start training camp, but the Los Angeles Rams linebacker is in good hands.

Howard, who landed on the PUP list with a groin injury, is scheduled to have surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Howard has a solid chance at being ready for the 2022 season based on the timing.

Appearing in 12 games last season, Howard grew into a starting role by the end of his second season. The 26-year-old appeared in all four playoff games during the Rams' championship run, earning two starts in the process and delivering 10 total tackles, three passes defensed, one tackle for loss and found an interception in the NFC Championship Game.

In other Rams news, the team announced the signing of free-agent QB Luis Perez, who most recently played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

Roster moves

  • The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Iman Marshall, the team announced Saturday. Marshall is a former fourth-round pick who has struggled with injuries that severely limited his playing time with the Ravens.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with third-round quarterback Malik Willis. The Titans also announced the signing of defensive back Joshua Kalu, who played for Tennessee from 2018-2020, and the waiving of safety Rodney Clemons.

Injuries

Coaching hires

  • The Detroit Lions announced the hiring of former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Barrett will do some work with the quarterbacks in Detroit.

