Lions add former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to coaching staff

Published: Jul 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM
Michael Baca

Though he didn't make it as a quarterback in the NFL, former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett has a future on the sidelines.

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced the hiring of Barrett to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Barrett will do some work with the quarterbacks in Detroit.

Barrett's hiring comes after the NFL instituted a new ruling in March that mandates teams hire a minority coach as an offensive assistant. The new rule, which derives from the league's new diversity advisory committee, is put forth to improve the NFL's diversity hiring practices.

Barrett went undrafted in 2018 despite having a stellar collegiate career. In four years as a starter at Ohio State, Barrett accumulated 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 total touchdowns (104 passing, 43 rushing) to break just about every major school and Big Ten conference QB record. He signed to the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. After his release the following offseason, Barrett spent some time with the Seahawks, Steelers and again with the Saints, but never got further than being on the practice squad.

Earlier this year Barrett took his talents to the Canadian Football League by signing with the Edmonton Elks, but an injury in late March ended his effort before it really began.

Barrett, 27, joins Dan Campbell's staff in what will be a magnified start for the Lions' 2022 season. Detroit will be featured on HBO"s docuseries 'Hard Knocks' for the duration of training camp, and it's set to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

