NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ has been a fixture in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for some time now.

He might be heading to one of the Steelers' archrivals, though.

Dobbs had a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, per the league transaction wire.

The 27-year-old Dobbs was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh and has seen action in six career games, all with the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September of 2019, but Dobbs eventually made his way back to the Steelers a year later via waivers.

With the Steelers QB room filled with ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿, Dobbs is looking for work elsewhere and he might stay put in the AFC North.