NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been a fixture in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for some time now.
He might be heading to one of the Steelers' archrivals, though.
Dobbs had a tryout with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, per the league transaction wire.
The 27-year-old Dobbs was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh and has seen action in six career games, all with the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September of 2019, but Dobbs eventually made his way back to the Steelers a year later via waivers.
With the Steelers QB room filled with Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, Dobbs is looking for work elsewhere and he might stay put in the AFC North.
The Ravens quarterback corps currently consists of Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed tight end Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed long snapper Beau Brinkley to a one-year contract. The Falcons also signed former Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Evans started 50 games for the Titans through his first four NFL seasons.
- The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ryan Bates to a four-year contract. The team also announced the re-signing of running back Taiwain Jones to a one-year deal.
- The Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Chris Westry, the team announced on Monday.
- The Chicago Bears re-signed tight end Jesper Horsted.
- The Cleveland Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez. The four-year veteran has kicked the longest punts in the NFL each of the last two seasons, going 72 yards in 2020 and 82 yards in 2021.
- The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced the signing of quarterback Nick Mullens. The team also announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.
- The Miami Dolphins announced that cornerback Nik Needham had signed his restricted free agent tender.
- The New England Patriots re-signed defensive back Jabrill Peppers, the team announced Monday.
- The New Orleans Saints signed DE Taco Charlton. Charlton, entering his sixth season, has tallied 11.5 career sacks. The team also announced the signing of defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson to a one-year contract and the signing of safety Justin Evans. Evans has not played in the NFL for the last two seasons due to injuries.
- The New York Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin. Griffin started 31 games over the last three seasons for New York, but the free-agent signings of tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin paved the way for Griffin's release.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
Trades
- The Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a trade involving multiple draft picks. The Eagles are trading two 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and 19) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints in exchange for a 2022 first-round selection (No. 18), third-round pick (101) and seventh-round selection (237), as well as a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick.
Visits
- Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams had a visit with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, per the transaction wire.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Dallas Cowboys will host Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks for a visit on Monday, per Rapoport. The Cowboys hold the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars will host Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and NC State tackle Ickey Ekwonu for draft prospect visits on Monday, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added Hutchinson and Ekwonu will visit the New York Jets and New York Giants in the near future. Both New York teams hold multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also host Burks later this week, per Rapoport. The Buccaneers hold the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.