NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts have officially locked in their 2022 draft class.

The team announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann. The Colts now have all eight of their draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft under contract.

Both Woods and Raimann were third-round selections for the Colts and they address positions of need for Indianapolis.

Woods joins Frank Reich's tight-end heavy offense and has a chance to earn significant playing time after the offseason retirement of Jack Doyle. At tackle, the Colts drafted Raimann with Julie'n Davenport and Eric Fisher no longer on the roster. Davenport and Fisher combined for a total of 19 starts for the Colts in 2021 and opportunity is knocking for Raimann.