NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts have officially locked in their 2022 draft class.

The team announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann. The Colts now have all eight of their draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft under contract.

Both Woods and Raimann were third-round selections for the Colts and they address positions of need for Indianapolis.

Woods joins Frank Reich's tight-end heavy offense and has a chance to earn significant playing time after the offseason retirement of Jack Doyle. At tackle, the Colts drafted Raimann with Julie'n Davenport and Eric Fisher no longer on the roster. Davenport and Fisher combined for a total of 19 starts for the Colts in 2021 and opportunity is knocking for Raimann.

Another Colts signing is imminent, as Indy and quarterback Nick Foles, a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, are nearing a deal that is expected to be agreed upon early next week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Roster moves

  • The Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed two draft picks Friday: second-round pick cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and seven-round pick defensive end Jeffrey Gunter.
  • The Green Bay Packers released kicker JJ Molson.
  • The Dallas Cowboys waived defensive back La'Kendrick Van Zandt.
  • The Houston Texans waived defensive back Jimmy Moreland.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Texans wide receiver Jordan Veasy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per Veasy's agency. The team has since announced the news along with the release of fullback Sutton Smith.
  • The New York Giants signed third-round defensive back Cordale Flott.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of third-round defensive end DeMarvin Leal.
  • The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Levi Lewis.
  • The Tennessee Titans signed third-round offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

