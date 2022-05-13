NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

Around the NFL

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Houston later announced Stingley's signing, along with those of five other draft picks (DB Jalen Pitre, RB Dameon Pierce, DL Thomas Booker, TE Teagan Quitoriano, OL Austin Deculus).

The LSU product was the first surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft following the expected selection of pass rushers Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson by the Jaguars and Lions, respectively.

Both the momentum and logic for the Stingley pick stems from his stellar 2019 freshman season, in which he logged six interceptions, and from an electric pro day that produced a 40-yard dash ranging from 4.40 to 4.44 and a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. Head coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the Texans brass are hoping Stingley's athleticism and potential will ultimately outlast the injury concerns that plagued the cornerback during the remainder of his college career. Stingley has taken the field for only 10 games since 2019 -- appearing in only three during his final season at LSU due to a nagging foot injury.

If the front office is proven right, Stingley promises to bolster a defense that finished 23rd in passing yards allowed in 2021. The first-rounder joins offensive lineman Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall) and wide receiver John Metchie (No. 44 overall) as Houston's newest high-profile faces.

Roster moves

Tryouts

  • The Indianapolis Colts invited wide receiver Antonio Callaway to minicamp on a tryout basis, Rapoport reported Friday. Callaway is a 2018 fourth-round pick and last recorded a regular-season stat in the 2020 season.
  • The Minnesota Vikings invited former Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

