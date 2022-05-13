NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Houston later announced Stingley's signing, along with those of five other draft picks (DB Jalen Pitre, RB Dameon Pierce, DL Thomas Booker, TE Teagan Quitoriano, OL Austin Deculus).
The LSU product was the first surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft following the expected selection of pass rushers Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson by the Jaguars and Lions, respectively.
Both the momentum and logic for the Stingley pick stems from his stellar 2019 freshman season, in which he logged six interceptions, and from an electric pro day that produced a 40-yard dash ranging from 4.40 to 4.44 and a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. Head coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the Texans brass are hoping Stingley's athleticism and potential will ultimately outlast the injury concerns that plagued the cornerback during the remainder of his college career. Stingley has taken the field for only 10 games since 2019 -- appearing in only three during his final season at LSU due to a nagging foot injury.
If the front office is proven right, Stingley promises to bolster a defense that finished 23rd in passing yards allowed in 2021. The first-rounder joins offensive lineman Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall) and wide receiver John Metchie (No. 44 overall) as Houston's newest high-profile faces.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills signed all eight draft picks to their rookie contracts: cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back James Cook, linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, punter Matt Araiza, cornerback Christian Benford, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and linebacker Baylon Spector.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray following rookie minicamp, the team announced Friday.
- The Dallas Cowboys signed first-round offensive tackle Tyler Smith to his rookie deal, the team announced Friday.
- The Detroit Lions signed seven draft picks to their rookie contracts: defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, wide receiver Jameson Williams, safety Kerby Joseph, tight end James Mitchell, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, linebacker James Houston and cornerback Chase Lucas.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed draft picks defensive tackle Eric Johnson, tight end Andrew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and cornerback Rodney Thomas to rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive lineman Jared Hocker and released offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, the team announced Friday.
- The Los Angeles Chargers signed five players to their rookie deals: defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor, defensive back Deane Leonard and fullback Zander Horvath.
- The Miami Dolphins announced the signings of linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson to their rookie contracts.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of sixth-round pick offensive lineman Vederian Lowe.
- The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with first-round offensive tackle Trevor Penning on a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie deal, Rapoport reported Friday. The Saints also signed first-round wide receiver Chris Olave to his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per Olave's agent. New Orleans also announced that linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson signed their rookie deals.
Tryouts
- The Indianapolis Colts invited wide receiver Antonio Callaway to minicamp on a tryout basis, Rapoport reported Friday. Callaway is a 2018 fourth-round pick and last recorded a regular-season stat in the 2020 season.
- The Minnesota Vikings invited former Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.