NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

Benkert's departure is likely good news for quarterback Danny Etling , whose shot at solidifying a roster spot with the Packers has been bettered. Green Bay's QB room now consists of Aaron Rodgers , Jordan Love and Etling.

Benkert, who started in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, was signed by the Packers ahead of the 2021 campaign, waived, and re-signed to the practice squad. The 26-year-old played in one game last season for the Pack -- his only career appearance thus far. He played a pair of snaps and took a knee twice.