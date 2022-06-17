NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Green Bay Packers are making a move in their quarterback room.
Green Bay is waiving backup QB Kurt Benkert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. The team later announced the release.
Benkert's departure is likely good news for quarterback Danny Etling, whose shot at solidifying a roster spot with the Packers has been bettered. Green Bay's QB room now consists of Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Etling.
Benkert, who started in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, was signed by the Packers ahead of the 2021 campaign, waived, and re-signed to the practice squad. The 26-year-old played in one game last season for the Pack -- his only career appearance thus far. He played a pair of snaps and took a knee twice.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Steven Means.
- The Detroit Lions have signed second-round draft pick Joshua Paschal, a defensive end out of Kentucky.
- The New England Patriots are signing offensive lineman Darryl Williams, Williams' agent announced. Williams was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season.
Suspensions
- New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violation of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Hilliard played in two games last season for New York.