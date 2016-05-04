NFL rookies in position to make an immediate impact

Adding Chandler Jones was part of the puzzle. Having Nkemdiche fall in their laps at No. 29 overall could be the difference-maker. At 294 pounds, the rookie possesses the size and athleticism to push the pocket and get up field. He might have a motor problem, but when motivated he can be a devastating playmaker. With Calais Campbell eating up double teams, Nkemdiche is primed to see plenty of winnable battles out of the gate -- especially against weaker guards that litter NFL offensive lines.