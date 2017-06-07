NFL rookie forecast: Best-case/worst-case for offensive notables

Worst-case scenario:Bears fans might want to see their prized pick take the field in 2017, but the rookie would likely struggle due to his limited experience (only 13 collegiate starts) and a weak supporting cast. Although he has the raw talent to win the job from Glennon during the season, the Bears would be wise to stick to a slow development plan for their future QB1. After all, this team doesn't appear to be poised for big things in 2017. Rushing Trubisky into the lineup probably wouldn't do much to help the present -- and could severely affect the future.