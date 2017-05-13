Doug Marrone has not spoken to OT Branden Albert

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired left tackle Branden Albert via trade from Miami last March, but according to Jags head coach Doug Marrone the two have yet to speak.

"I just want to know [his status] so when you ask me a question, I can answer it or if Dave Caldwell asks me a question I can answer it," Marrone told reporters Saturday. "I think that is the more frustrating thing. I've been in this situation a lot where players are on a tag ... [and they've said] 'Coach I'm on a tag. I'm not signing the tag ... I'm not going to come for anything but hey I'll be working out and training.'

"You just want to know where everyone is at and that's all I was expecting. I can't tell you what's true and not true. I can't speak for Branden. I can only tell you I have not talked to him."

Per The Florida Times-Union, Marrone last talked to Albert during the tackle's visits to EverBank Field in mid-February and mid-March. However, Albert has yet to report to offseason workouts and is engaging in an apparent holdout.

Though workouts at this stage are voluntary, it is cause for concern that Albert has not spoken to his new head coach or coaching staff in the past two months, especially with training camp and other important offseason dates looming.

The acquisition of Albert was considered a huge upgrade to an offensive line that often dealt with run-blocking woes. In addition to trading for Albert, the team declined Kelvin Beachum's option -- he started 15 games at left tackle last season, and selected former Alabama tackle Cam Robinson in the second round of the draft.