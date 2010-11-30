NFL reveals ticket refund policy in event of work stoppage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a league-wide ticket refund policy Tuesday for any 2011 preseason and regular-season games that are cancelled due to a work stoppage.
The policy would apply to all general admission tickets. Each club would determine its own policies for club seats, suites and payments for personal seat licenses.
As they do each year, clubs will send season-ticket holders more information in the coming weeks regarding their accounts and opportunities to purchase tickets for next season.
"We are working hard to secure an agreement with the union that is fair and forward-thinking to ensure our game is sound and strong well into the future," Goodell said. "We know we will reach an agreement at some point. We all want football without interruption, but our fans are entitled to know now that they would receive refunds if any games are cancelled."
The specifics of the league-wide policy for general admission tickets are as follows:
» Full refunds will be offered for all preseason and regular-season home games that are cancelled.
» Season and partial season ticket holders will have the option to receive refunds in either the form that they paid for tickets (e.g., check, credit card), or in credits towards future games.
» Fans who purchase individual game tickets will be offered a refund or the right to exchange their ticket to a cancelled game for a ticket to a future game as selected by the club and subject to availability.
» Refunds will be paid no later than 30 days after final determination of how many games will be played during the 2011 NFL season.