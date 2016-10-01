NFL Research: Jets at Dolphins

Heading into Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, NFL Research gets you caught up with some key game facts for each team.

Game facts: New York Jets

Big difference: The Jets have a 3-0 record against teams that didn't make the playoffs in 2015; they are 0-5 against teams that made the playoffs last year. 

Turning it around: The Jets had a -12 turnover differential in their first six games. Over their last two games (both wins), they Jets have a +3 TO differential.

Favorable matchups: Matt Forte has 182 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs in his last two games; the Dolphins allow 135.6 rush YPG (30th in NFL). 

Marquee matchup: The Jets have the NFL's best run defense this season (74.0 rush yards allowed per game); Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is coming off back-to-back 200+ yard rushing games. 

No pass D: The Jets give up more pass yards per game (290.9) than any team in the NFL. They allow 8.0 yards per pass attempt (T-25th). 

*Game facts: Miami Dolphins
Home cookin': The Dolphins are 3-1 at home this season, averaging 161.0 rush yards per game in those contests. On the road, the Dolphins are 0-3, averaging 65.3 rush YPG. 

X factor: The Dolphins' success is tied to Ryan Tannehill's performance. When he has a passer rating of 90 or above, Miami has a 25-7 record; when he has a rating of 89 or below, Miami is 7-32. 

Not passing much: Tannehilll has been attempting 30.4 passes per game this season (fourth-fewest in NFL). 

Something has to give: The Dolphins defense has forced just six turnovers this season (T-30th in NFL); The Jets offense has 17 giveaways this year (T-2nd most in NFL). 

