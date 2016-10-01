NFL Research: Jamie Collins

With Jamie Collins being traded from the Patiots to the Browns, NFL Research takes a look back at some of the noteworthy stats from Collins' four-year career.
Jamie Collins profile
-Collins is in the finals year of his rookie contract ($917,865 in 2016)
-Named to the Pro Bowl in the 2015 season
-Won Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seahawks (team-high 8 tackles)
Collins' career stats
Games played: 50
Tackles: 285
Sacks: 10.5
Interceptions: 5
Passes defensed: 16
Forced fumbles: 10 (most of any player in NFL since 2014)
Mind-blowing stat
With talk about the Browns going winless this season, it wouldn't be the first time Collins was on a winless team. In his final year at Southern Mississippi (2012), the team went 0-12.