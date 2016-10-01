NFL Research: Jamie Collins

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 03:28 PM

With Jamie Collins being traded from the Patiots to the Browns, NFL Research takes a look back at some of the noteworthy stats from Collins' four-year career.

Jamie Collins profile

-Collins is in the finals year of his rookie contract ($917,865 in 2016)

-Named to the Pro Bowl in the 2015 season

-Won Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seahawks (team-high 8 tackles)

Collins' career stats

Games played: 50

Tackles: 285

Sacks: 10.5

Interceptions: 5

Passes defensed: 16

Forced fumbles: 10 (most of any player in NFL since 2014)

Mind-blowing stat

With talk about the Browns going winless this season, it wouldn't be the first time Collins was on a winless team. In his final year at Southern Mississippi (2012), the team went 0-12.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

