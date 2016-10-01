NFL Research: Championship droughts

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 09:31 AM

With the Chicago Cubs snapping their 108-year championship drought on Wednesday, NFL Research takes a look at some of the longest active droughts in the NFL.

  • *Arizona Cardinals

-The Cardinals' 69-year title drought is the longest active championship drought among the four major American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL)

-The last time the Cardinals won a title (1947), they were located in Chicago

Detroit Lions

-Due to the Cardinals' relocation history, the Detorit Lions have the NFL's longest championship drought in their current location (59 years)

Minnesota Vikings

-The Vikings (joined the NFL in 1961) are the oldest active NFL franchise to have never won a championship

Which teams have never won a Super Bowl?

-Thirteen current NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl: Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans, Vikings

-Super Bowl era began with the 1966 season

Most games played without a Super Bowl (active players)

-There are six active NFL players with 200+ career games played without winning a Super Bowl

-49ers kicker Phil Dawson (270 games)

-Texans punter Shane Lechler (262 games)

-Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (260 games)

-Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (225 games)

-Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (214 games)

-Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (210 games) 

What does the Cubs' championship mean for Chicago?

-With the Cubs snapping their title drought, the Bears are now the Chicago team with the longest championship drought in the four major professional sports

-Cubs won in 2016, Blackhawks in 2015, White Sox in 2005, Bulls in 1998 and Bears in 1985 

