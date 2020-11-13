NFL Research awards: Top performers at midseason

Best comeback: Chicago Bears over Atlanta Falcons, Week 3

The 2020 campaign has been defined by comebacks. This is the second season in NFL history (joining 2015) in which at least one team has overcome a deficit of 13-plus points to win in each of the first nine weeks. But even with that said, this comeback from Week 3 stands as the most impressive so far. Chicago trailed 26-10 midway through the fourth quarter before scoring 20 unanswered points to win. Via Next Gen Stats, the minimum win probability for the Bears was 1 percent, still the lowest of any team that has gone on to win this season. Some magic from Nick Foles led the Bears there; taking over for Mitch Trubisky, Foles became the first player since at least 1991 to throw three-plus touchdown passes in the final eight minutes of a game that he did not start. The 2020 Bears became the first team ever with two separate fourth-quarter comebacks of 16-plus points.