NFL Regional Combines schedule

The NFL will conduct 10 Regional Combines and the 2013 Super Regional Combine beginning on Jan. 24-25, 2013 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the league announced. NFL Regional Combines, hosted throughout the country, serve as a supplement to the NFL Scouting Combine and provide an opportunity for players to display their skills before veteran NFL talent evaluators.
"The NFL Regional Combines program provides players -- who may not have had the chance before -- the opportunity to work out for NFL personnel executives," says NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Ray Anderson. "It allows all 32 clubs a chance to further evaluate future prospects."
NFL Regional Combines are conducted specifically for the following players:
» Players eligible for the 2013 NFL Draft but not attending the NFL Scouting Combine
» Players with college playing experience who want to gauge their pro potential
» Players with some pro playing experience but who have been out of the game for a period of time
Regional Combines are hosted in NFL facilities with the exception of Honolulu (University of Hawaii) and Los Angeles, Calif. (Orange Coast College). Players are tested and evaluated by experienced NFL scouting personnel, and measurements and combine results are compiled and entered into a database available to all 32 NFL clubs.
Standouts at NFL Regional Combines will be invited to attend the NFL Super Regional Combine, which will be held at Cowboys Stadium on April 7-8. At the Super Regional, players will have an additional opportunity to work out and showcase their talents in front of current NFL team scouts and player personnel directors.
"The Regional Combine showed me the competition and level of energy you need to play in the NFL," explains Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Elliott, who shined in last year's Tampa Bay Regional Combine and received an invitation to the 2012 Super Regional Combine in Detroit. "It was definitely a blessing and I recommend it to anybody who's trying to get to the NFL."
On 2012 Kickoff Weekend, 14 players who attended an NFL Regional Combine and/or the NFL Super Regional Combine last year held 53-man roster positions while an additional 14 served on clubs' practice squads. At least one player from seven of the eight 2012 NFL Regional Combines opened the season with an NFL team.
The 2013 regional combines schedule:
Jan. 24-25: Honolulu, University of Hawaii
Feb. 9-10: Los Angeles, Orange Coast College-Lebard Stadium
Feb. 16: Houston, Methodist Training Center
Feb. 17: Cleveland, Cleveland Browns Training Facility
March 2-3: New York/New Jersey, Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility
March 9: Tampa Bay, One Buccaneer Place
March 10: Chicago, Halas Hall
March 16-17: Atlanta, Atlanta Falcons Training Facility
March 23-24: Seattle, Virginia Mason Athletic Center
March 23-24: Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens Training Facility
April 7-8*: Dallas, Cowboys Stadium
*2013 Super Regional Combine (by invitation only)