NFL referees reminded to explain their decisions to coaches

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing league sources, that referees were reminded this week that the reason the flag was picked up should have been announced to the crowd. In addition, Rapoport reported that officiating supervisors -- there's one at each game -- were told if a situation like the one at the end of the Panthers' win arises again, in which coaches were not informed why a flag was picked up, supervisors must go into the locker room and offer coaches an explanation.